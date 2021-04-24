Russia records 8,828 new COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 8,828 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,753,789, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 399 to 107,900 in the past day, while recoveries grew by 9,254 to 4,380,468.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,541 new cases, taking the national count to 1,077,783.

More than 127.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.