Russia reports over 7,800 daily COVID-19 cases, a new low since late September

Russia confirmed 7,848 COVID-19 cases in the past day, a new low since September 26, bringing the total case tally to 4,787,273, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The relative growth rate stood at 0.16%.

Moscow registered 1,840 COVID-19 cases and St. Petersburg recorded 723 cases, a new high since March 27. Some 612 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region, 228 in the Rostov Region, 179 in the Samara and Nizhny Novgorod regions each and 159 in the Voronezh Region.

The number of the so-called active cases or patients who are currently undergoing treatment dropped to 266,808, according to the crisis center.