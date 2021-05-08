Russian, Tajik presidents to discuss bilateral ties, Tajik-Kyrgyz border clashes

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in Moscow on Saturday to discuss bilateral agenda and recent clashes on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will take place in Moscow on May 8, 2021," the Kremlin press service said.

The Tajik leader will also attend the Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9.