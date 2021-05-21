Russia’s coronavirus situation remains tense, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday following the Health Minister Mikhail Murashko’s video conference meeting with regional authorities, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The minister pointed out that the coronavirus situation remained tense. That said, the country’s regions are recommended to assess the situation at the municipal level on a weekly basis and make decisions on restriction measures," the statement reads.

More than 165 mln coronavirus cases and over 3.4 mln fatalities have been reported across the world since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has so far recorded 4,974,908 coronavirus cases, 4,591,770 recoveries and 117,361 deaths. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.