Russia records 8,406 new daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 8,406 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 5,009,911 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.17%. The lowest daily growth rates were seen in the Republic of Tuva (0.03%) and the Kamchatka Region (0.04%).

In the past 24-hour period, 851 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 766 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 194 new cases were discovered in the Rostov Region, 142 new infections in the Voronezh Region, and 141 cases were detected in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia went up by 319 in the past 24 hours compared to 357 fatalities on the previous day, taking the total to 118,801.The provisional death rate stands at 2.37%.

.Russia has documented 6,450 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall recovery count to 4,624,212. The share of recovered patients has remained at 92.3% of the total case count.

In the past 24 hours, 645 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the Moscow Region, 251 in the Saratov Region, 187 in the Pskov Region, 184 in the Rostov Region, 150 in the Voronezh Region.

All in all, at present, 266,898 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.