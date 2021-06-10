Russian agricultural export to Norway up 73% in 2021

Russian agricultural exports to Norway soared by 73% in January-April 2021 against the like period of the last year, with rapeseed oil accounting for the bulk of supplies, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"In January-April 2021, 155,000 tonnes of agricultural products were exported from Russia to Norway, which is 73% higher than in the like period of the last year. In money terms, supplies grew by 60% to $153 mln," the center said.

According to data of experts, Norway is the second buyer of Russian rapeseed oil after China. 62,000 tonnes of the product (up 74% year-on-year) were supplied to the country, in the amount of $59 mln (+92%). Export of extraction cake and press cake soared 2.2-fold to 34,000 tonnes and totaled $23 mln.

Norway is also the largest importer of wheat gluten from Russia, with shipments grew by 50% annually to 10,000 tonnes. Furthermore, 19,000 tonnes of wheat were supplied from Russia to the country in the amount of $5 mln.