Russia registers 13,721 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Russia 14 June 2021 15:22 (UTC+04:00)
Russia registers 13,721 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 13,721 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected to 5,222,408, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

On the previous day, Russia registered a new high of 14,723 coronavirus cases since February 13. The number of cases recorded on one day was down for the first time in 11 days. The increase in new cases totaled 0.26% in relative terms.

In particular, 865 cases were reported by St. Petersburg in the past 24 hours, 190 - by the Republic of Buryatia, 188 - by the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 170 - by the Voronezh Region, 156 - by the Rostov Region. As of now 285,960 people are receiving treatment in Russia.

As many as 8,312 coronavirus patients recovered in Russia over the past day, while the total number of recoveries has reached 4,809,647, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday. The number of recoveries has decreased to 92.1% of the total number of infected, according to the crisis center.

Particularly, 959 patients recovered in St. Petersburg in the reporting period, 221 - in the Rostov Region, 165 - in the Voronezh Region, 126 - in the Sverdlovsk Region, 125 - in the Republic of Buryatia.

The number of fatalities related to the coronavirus increased by 371 in Russia in the past 24 hours compared to 357 on the previous day, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths in the country to 126,801, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday. The provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) remained at the level of 2.43%, according to the crisis center.

Particularly, 48 deaths were recorded in St. Petersburg in the reporting period, 20 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 13 - in the Ulyanovsk Region, 12 - in each of the Sverdlovsk and Samara regions, 11 - in the Krasnodar Region.

