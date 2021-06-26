Russia, US to discuss visa issues, work of diplomatic missions next week

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Saturday he would discuss visa issues and the efforts of normalizing the work of both countries’ diplomatic missions with US Ambassador John Sullivan who had returned to Moscow, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Next week, I will hold a meeting with Ambassador Sullivan. We will discuss current issues with the ambassador depending on their evolution. Of course, the main issues include normalizing the work of Russian missions in the United States and US missions in Russia. These issues are at the foreground. And, naturally, this relates to visa issues. We cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that mutual trips of our citizens have been suspended," the high-ranking Russian diplomat said.

The Russian side will pay close attention to the signals that US Ambassador John Sullivan who has returned to Moscow will convey from Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said.

"I do not know what he has come with from Washington. We will be ready with all the attention and with all the responsibility to perceive the signals that he will convey to us, proceeding from the instructions that he presumably received during his stay in Washington that came to an end," the senior Russian diplomat said.