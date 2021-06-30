Russian, Turkish FMs to discuss situation in South Caucasus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29
Trend:
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu in Antalya on June 30, Trend reports citing TASS.
The parties are expected to discuss topical issues of both bilateral and international agendas.
The situation in the South Caucasus will become another important topic of negotiations between the heads of the Foreign Ministries of the Russian Federation and Turkey.
