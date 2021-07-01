Russia reports over 23,500 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since mid-January
Russia confirmed 23,543 COVID-19 cases over the past day, a new high since January 17, bringing the total caseload to 5,538,142, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
In relative terms the number of coronavirus cases grew by 0.43%.
Moscow confirmed 7,597 new COVID-19 cases. Some 2,663 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 1,612 in St. Petersburg, 378 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 320 in the Bryansk Region and 319 in the Republic of Buryatia.
The number of the so-called active cases or patients who are undergoing treatment now has reached 384,935. This is a record high since February 17.
