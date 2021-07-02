Almost 1,200 Moscow restaurants will be able to postpone rent until Dec. 2021

Owners of cafes and restaurants leasing non-residential premises from the city will be able to postpone three-month lease payments to the end of 2021, according to the statement published on the official website of the mayor and the Moscow government on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Almost 1,200 restaurants have an opportunity thanks to additional anti-crisis measures. "In connection with the new restrictions introduced due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Moscow government decided to provide catering enterprises that rent non-residential premises from the city with a deferral of rent payments from July to September 2021. The restaurateurs will be able to introduce them until December 31 2021. Almost 1,200 individual entrepreneurs and organizations will be able to take advantage of the new support measure," said Deputy Mayor of Moscow Vladimir Efimov.

The total area of real estate rented from the city for cafes and restaurants is about 239,000 square meters, and the monthly rent for these non-residential premises is about 218.9 mln rubles. "To get a deferred rental payments, entrepreneurs need to send free-form applications to the city property department by December 31, 2021. They need to attach photographs confirming the actual type of activity in the rented premises," said Maxim Gaman, head of the city property department.