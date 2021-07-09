Russia records 25,766 new daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 25,766 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 5,733,218 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,545 new cases were uncovered in the Moscow Region, along with 1,951 new infections in St. Petersburg. Also, during this timeframe, 529 new cases were discovered in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 414 new infections in the Voronezh Region, and 392 cases were detected in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

All in all, at present, 426,630 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.