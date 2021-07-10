Russia records all-time high of 752 daily coronavirus deaths

Russia 10 July 2021 13:18 (UTC+04:00)
Russia records all-time high of 752 daily coronavirus deaths

Russia recorded 752 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 726 the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday. The total death toll has climbed to 142,253, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.47% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 102 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 22 in the Krasnodar region and 21 in the Rostov region. The Irkutsk and Nizhny Novgorod regions recorded 28 coronavirus deaths each.

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 25,082 to 5,858,300 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

The coronavirus growth rate was 0.44.%.

In particular, 2,487 cases were confirmed in the Moscow region in the past day, 1,978 in St. Petersburg, 527 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 423 in the Voronezh region, and 401 in the Krasnoyarsk region.

There are currently 433,210 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 17,750 to 5,182,837 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

According to data from the crisis center, 90% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 1,981 recoveries were reported in the Moscow region in the past day, 389 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 365 in the Sverdlovsk region, 358 in the Voronezh region and 301 in the Perm region.

Moscow recorded 5,694 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, down from 6,643 the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

The total number of cases has reached 1,423,828. According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.4%.

The city’s coronavirus death toll increased by 108 to 23,538 in the past day and recoveries rose by 7,035 to 1,221,766.

There are currently 178,524 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.

