Russia’s coronavirus spread rate rises to 1.05 in past day

Russia’s coronavirus spread rate climbed to 1.05 in the past 24 hours, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s latest data released on Monday, Trend reports.

Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate increased to 0.98 in the past day, the latest estimates show.

The coronavirus spread rate continues to exceed 1 in eight out of ten Russian regions with the largest number of COVID-19 cases. Apart from Moscow, this rate is below 1 in the Moscow Region (0.98), the latest figures show.

In St. Petersburg, where over 2,000 coronavirus infections have been registered daily in the past two days, the coronavirus spread rate continues decreasing: it has fallen from 1.07 to 1.06 in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus spread rate equals 1.08 in the Irkutsk Region, 1.1 in the Rostov Region, and 1.12 in the Voronezh and Nizhny Novgorod Regions. This rate has fallen from 1.19 to 1.14 in the Krasnoyarsk Region and climbed from 1.18 to 1.24 in the Sverdlovsk Region. In the Samara Region, this rate stands at 1.3, the latest estimates suggest.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Now this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.