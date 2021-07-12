Peskov refuses to speak about Putin’s instructions after phone call with Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued certain instructions after his telephone conversation with his US counterpart Joe Biden, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, refusing however to provide further details, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The president issues instructions after every international call, because all top-level conversations are substantive," he told journalists when asked whether Putin had issued any instructions, including concerning cybersecurity topics, after his call with Biden.

Peskov refrained from saying anything more about Putin’s instructions. "I cannot tell you," he noted.

Putin and Biden had their third telephone conversation last Friday. According to the Kremlin press service, the president "continued dialogue on issues of information security and combating cybercrime that was started at the Russian-US summit in Geneva".

The leaders also discussed the situation in Syria with a focus on humanitarian aspects. Apart from that, Putin extended his sincere condolences to the US president over the condominium collapse in Florida killing many people.