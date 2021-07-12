Russia reports 25,140 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia 12 July 2021 17:14 (UTC+04:00)
Russia reports 25,140 daily COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 25,140 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,808,473, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.43%.

The Moscow Region reported 2,566 new cases, St. Petersburg - 2,029, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 522, the Sverdlovsk Region - 464 and the Voronezh Region - 426.

Currently, 448,113 people in Russia are still undergoing treatment.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan's PayRiff creates favorable conditions for business in field of e-commerce
Azerbaijan's PayRiff creates favorable conditions for business in field of e-commerce
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's ICT sector
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's ICT sector
Smart City Azerbaijan may provide Azerbaijan with world-class solutions
Smart City Azerbaijan may provide Azerbaijan with world-class solutions
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan sees progress in demining liberated territories Society 18:00
Discussions on Iran's nuclear program coming to end – MFA Nuclear Program 17:58
Georgia's real estate company building plant jointly with German Xella Business 17:56
Battles in July 2020 laid basis for Azerbaijan's victory in second Karabakh war - analyst Commentary 17:51
Kyrgyzstan is at peak of COVID-19 incidence, decline will be in 10-14 days Kyrgyzstan 17:41
Iran lays pipelines for its port in Gulf of Oman Oil&Gas 17:28
Ministry discloses volumes of cargo from Germany transported via Turkish ports Turkey 17:28
Driving safety co GreenRoad Insights plans TASE IPO Israel 17:19
South Korea signs 20-year LNG deal with Qatar Other News 17:16
FMs of EU countries to discuss Karabakh Politics 17:16
Russia reports 25,140 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 17:14
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry talks on dev't of wind power projects in Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 17:07
Georgian blueberry manufacturer to export its production to EU Business 17:04
Yellen urges EU to back global tax deal, keep fiscal support US 17:04
Steam units of Iran's Sabalan TPP to be put into operation Oil&Gas 17:03
Turkmen ministry opens tender for construction Tenders 17:03
Kazakhstan triples exports to Brazil Business 16:54
Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall in Iran Finance 16:52
Azerbaijani president approves law on use of renewable energy for electricity production Politics 16:52
Cargo movement in Iranian ports up Transport 16:42
Volume of investments in housing construction growing in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 16:40
Georgia eyes to open additional tourist accommodation facilities Tourism 16:30
Artel becomes first private Uzbek manufacturing company to obtain credit rating Uzbekistan 16:21
Georgian banking sector accounts for significant part of total loans countrywide Finance 16:15
OSCE's co-op objectives with Turkmenistan include promoting renewable energy sources Turkmenistan 16:12
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Alborz Province growing Business 16:08
Azerbaijan's Central Bank discloses volume of lending to government agencies Finance 16:04
Ukraine International Airlines increasing number of flights to Azerbaijan Transport 16:03
Iran shares data on amount owed to electricity industry Business 15:59
Iran's Industry Ministry to boost relations with CBI to solve production problems Business 15:58
Housing construction in Iran as part of Mehr Housing Project continues Business 15:58
Provision of funds for import of essential products - priority of Central Bank of Iran Finance 15:56
Iran announces new guaranteed purchase price of electricity Business 15:55
Kyrgyzstan’s Osh to launch production of electric cars soon Kyrgyzstan 15:55
Azerbaijan's public catering turnover down Economy 15:50
Iran's TEDPIX records gains Business 15:47
Zomato’s Rs 60,000 crore IPO valuation creates buzz – Times of India Other News 15:45
Loans issued to public organizations down in Azerbaijan Finance 15:43
India’s first cryptogamic garden opens in Dehradun Other News 15:41
Iran talks plans for tourism development Business 15:39
Azerbaijani president congratulates Italian counterpart on Italy's victory at UEFA EURO-2020 Politics 15:38
Peskov refuses to speak about Putin’s instructions after phone call with Biden Russia 15:36
Coca Cola Israel investing in cultured milk co Biomilk Israel 15:36
Saudi, Oman call for continued oil cooperation between OPEC and allies Arab World 15:35
Azerbaijan sees rise in local commercial banks' net foreign assets YTD Finance 15:35
WhatsApp targeted in EU consumer complaints over privacy changes US 15:24
Beer sales of Georgian Natakhtari Company up Business 15:23
Iran’s Nouri Petrochemical Company's revenues increase Oil&Gas 15:21
Turkish energy company intends to implement several projects till late 2021 Turkey 15:20
Auction for sale of state property to be held in Turkmenistan Finance 15:18
Composition of delegation to represent Azerbaijan at meeting of UN committee approved Politics 15:05
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for July 12 Society 15:05
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Technologies Park reorganizes its business Business 15:05
Iran preparing to increase COVID-19 vaccination across country Society 14:46
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Montenegro Politics 14:44
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Technopark eyes to increase production, exports Business 14:44
Sales of Iranian major mining companies soar Business 14:43
Britain's ASOS to sell Topshop apparel at Nordstrom stores in U.S. push Europe 14:31
Azerbaijan's PayRiff creates favorable conditions for business in field of e-commerce Economy 14:28
Iran prioritizes boosting ties with Pakistan Business 14:26
Musk to testify in defense of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity US 14:25
Foreign trade to be simplified in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:17
IsDB - ISFD launches the Activities of the Alliance to Fight Avoidable Blindness, Second Generation, (AFAB) in Niger Arab World 14:08
Kazakhstan sees increase in foreign reserves value Business 14:06
Georgian PM appoints new Vice Prime Ministers Georgia 14:05
Iran’s Saipa Group sees increase in car manufacturing Business 14:02
Uzbekistan signs project agreements with Masdar for solar plants creation Oil&Gas 14:02
Iran's West Azerbaijan Province eyes to develop mine sector Business 13:56
Turkish company eyes to implement several projects till late 2021 Turkey 13:56
Kyrgyzstan plans to vaccinate its 1.2 mln citizens by mid-August Kyrgyzstan 13:55
Iran reveals coronavirus vaccines purchased since January 2021 Society 13:52
Iran`s private sector purchases 'AstraZeneca' COVID-19 vaccine from India Politics 13:48
Main COVID-19 pandemic-related challenges for Kazakh payment systems market named Finance 13:46
Iran-Cuba co-operation in making COVID-19 vaccine continues Society 13:46
Azerbaijani citizens buy more real estate in Turkey in 1H2021 Turkey 13:45
Iran to offer incentives to families Society 13:40
Iran to increase renewable power plants capacity Business 13:38
Growth of production in Azerbaijani industrial zones in 1H2021 disclosed Business 13:36
Romania discloses timing of obtaining Azerbaijani gas Oil&Gas 13:36
Iran's TPO emphasizes importance of preferential trade agreement with EAEU Business 13:28
Iran subsidizes Yazd - Eghlid - Isfahan - Shiraz railway Business 13:25
Iran shipping to improve within Belt and Road Initiative - Khazar Shipping Company Business 13:23
Iran launches number of dams in Bushehr Province Business 13:14
Tajikistan's President Rahmon calls President Aliyev Politics 13:10
Iran's membership in EAEU to develop regional economies - ambassador Business 13:10
Iran, Afghanistan Dogharun border to be reopened soon - official Politics 13:06
Iran's processed agricultural industries increase production capacity Business 13:03
Poland interested in strengthening co-op with Uzbekistan in state asset management Business 12:59
Finland lifts restrictions on entry for residents of Azerbaijan Politics 12:55
Saudi to supply full contract of Aug-loading crude to at least 5 Asian buyers Arab World 12:44
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 12:44
Turkmenistan transfers management of two plants to Turkmenhimiya State Concern Business 12:42
Israel offers third shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to adults at risk Israel 12:35
Holcim unveils new Group identity Society 12:33
Russia’s coronavirus spread rate rises to 1.05 in past day Russia 12:31
Georgia shares data on new COVID-19 cases for July 12 Georgia 12:31
Kazakhstan boosts revenues from railway passenger transport Transport 12:30
Pfizer, U.S. health officials to discuss COVID boosters on Monday US 12:29
ECB to change policy guidance at next meeting Europe 12:26
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (July 5 through July 12) Finance 12:25
All news