Russia reports 25,140 daily COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 25,140 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,808,473, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.43%.

The Moscow Region reported 2,566 new cases, St. Petersburg - 2,029, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 522, the Sverdlovsk Region - 464 and the Voronezh Region - 426.

Currently, 448,113 people in Russia are still undergoing treatment.