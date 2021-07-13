Russia needs to reach target of vaccinating 60% of staff - chief sanitary doctor

Russia should achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 at the level of 80%, but at the moment it is necessary to hit the target of inoculating 60% of staff at organizations, Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova told TASS, Trend reports.

"The target for various fields is to vaccinate at least 60% of workers and in general the figure that we seek is at least 80% of adults with immunity. I would like to clarify that 60% means only vaccinated workers. They can be inoculated with any registered vaccine," said Popova, who heads the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

According to Popova, among the remaining 40% are individuals, who have temporary medical exemptions, as well as those who survived COVID-19 at least six months ago and some other persons "who have not decided to get reliable protection."

Meanwhile, the companies with branches in various Russian regions should count staff working in a particular region, and not in entire Russia’s territory, Popova pointed out.