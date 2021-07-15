Russia fighters intercept US strategic bombers over Bering Sea

Russian MiG-31 and Su-35 fighters were scrambled to intercept US strategic bombers over the Bering Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"On July 15, 2021, Russian airspace control systems detected three aerial targets over the Bering Sea approaching Russia’s state border," the center said.

It noted that MiG-31 and Su-35 fighters had been scrambled to identify the targets and prevent a violation of the Russian state border. "The Russian fighters’ crews identified the aerial targets as US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers and escorted them over the Bering Sea," the report said.

After the US strategic bombers made a U-turn from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighters safely returned to their home airfields. Russia’s state border was not violated.

The Russian fighters’ flight proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace, the center stressed.