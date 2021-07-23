Russia reports over 23,800 daily COVID-19 cases
Russia confirmed 23,811 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 6,078,522, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
The number of coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 0.39% in relative terms.
Moscow confirmed 3,425 COVID-19 cases over the past day. Some 1,965 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 1,940 in St. Petersburg, 536 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 492 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 491 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.
Currently, 476,222 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.
