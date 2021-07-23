Nearly 35 mln people receive first COVID-19 vaccine dose in Russia — health minister

Nearly 35 mln people in Russia have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"To date, in total, some 35 mln people have received the first component of the vaccine. Only over the past week, the number of those vaccinated grew by more than two mln," Murashko told a board meeting of the coordination council on combating the coronavirus infection.

Russia launched mass vaccination of citizens above 18 years of age on January 18. Four Russian vaccines against COVID-19 have been registered in the country now. Among them are Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, EpiVacCorona by the Vector Center of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, and CoviVac of the Chumakov Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, and CoviVac are two-dose vaccines, and Sputnik Light is a single-dose vaccine.