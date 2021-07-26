Russia registers over 23,200 daily COVID-19 cases, a new low since July 2

Russia confirmed 23,239 COVID-19 cases over the past day, a new low since July 2, bringing the total caseload to 6,149,780, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The number of coronavirus cases grew by 0.38% in relative terms.

Some 2,161 COVID-19 cases were registered in the Moscow Region, 1,929 in St. Petersburg, 529 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 494 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 483 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

Currently, as many as 488,345 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,629 over the past 24 hours against 3,406 a day earlier, reaching a new low since May 31, while the total caseload has hit 1,490,707 since the start of the pandemic.

In relative terms, the Russian capital’s COVID-19 incidence rose by 0.18%.

The COVID-19 death toll in Moscow climbed by 101 versus 103 the day before, bringing the total number to 25,207, according to the crisis center.

Over the past day, some 4,580 patients were discharged from hospitals, while the total number of recoveries amounted to 1,336,194. Currently, 129,306 people are receiving treatment in Moscow.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 727 compared to 779 the day before. In all, 154,601 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.51%.

Over the past 24 hours, 70 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 29 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, 28 fatalities - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 26 - in the Irkutsk Region, and 20 fatalities were recorded in the Moscow Region.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 16,200. In all, 5,506,834 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date is approximately at the level of 89.5% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 1,675 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 1,298 - in St. Petersburg, 492 patients - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 406 - in the Sverdlovsk Region, and 303 patients were discharged in the Perm Region.