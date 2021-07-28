Dollar down to 73.7 rubles on Moscow Exchange
The dollar went down against the ruble at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Wednesday by 3 kopecks compared to the closing level of previous trading and amounted to 73.70 rubles, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
The euro exchange rate went down by 2.5 kopecks and amounted to 87.13 rubles.
Azerbaijan supports dev't of private and public-private ties with Russian companies - Russian Export Center
