Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases fall below 23,000 for the first time since June 30

Russia confirmed 22,420 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 6,195,232, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

For the first time since June 30, less than 23,000 COVID-19 cases were recorded. In relative terms, the incidence grew by 0.36%.

Moscow confirmed 2,445 COVID-19 cases over the past day (a new low since May 26) and the Moscow Region recorded 1,449 cases (the lowest figure since June 18). Russia’s second largest city St. Petersburg registered 1,918 cases, a record low since July 7.

Some 544 cases were confirmed in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 495 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 491 in the Krasnoyarsk Region and 477 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, the number of the so-called active cases (patients who are undergoing treatment) has risen to 491,525 in Russia, according to the crisis center.