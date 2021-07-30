Russia, Turkey discussing long-term gas transit agreement — official

Russia and Turkey are holding talks to clinch a long-term gas transit deal, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The working group discussed issues between Gazprom Export and Turkey’s Botas as part of the mixed intergovernmental bilateral commission’s meeting, Novak said.

"This refers to concluding a long-term [gas] transit agreement," the official said, without providing details.