Voting kicks off in Russia’s State Duma elections

The voting in the elections to the State Duma (lower house) will kick off in the majority of Russian regions on Friday. The polling stations opened in the Kamchatka Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region at 08:00 a.m. (23:00 Moscow Time on Thursday), Trend reports citing TASS.

The lower house of parliament is elected for five years under a mixed election system: half of the State Duma members (225) will be elected on party tickets and another half in 225 single-mandate constituencies.

Russia’s Central Election Commission Head Ella Pamfilova said more than 4,400 election campaigns of various level are scheduled for the Single Voting Day in all 85 Russian regions, and over 31,000 mandates will be up for grabs.

Besides the elections to the State Duma, 46 Russian regions will hold regional elections. The polling stations across the entire country will start working at 08:00 a.m. local time on September 17 and will close at 08:00 p.m. on September 19. The voting process in Russia will officially end at 09:00 p.m. Moscow Time when the ballot stations will close in Kaliningrad.

According to the Russian elections chief, as many as 96,000 polling stations will be opened. Russian citizens staying abroad will be able to cast their vote in the State Duma elections in 144 countries, where 348 ballot stations will be working. Another seven polling stations are in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Some 880,000 people will be engaged in the work of district, territorial and regional election commissions.