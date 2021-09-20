United Russia gets 42.92% of vote in State Duma elections with 20.06% of results counted

The United Russia party secured 42.92% of the vote in Russia's parliamentary elections with 20.06% of the results processed, according to data displayed on the Central Election Commission's information screen, Trend reports citing TASS.

The Communist Party comes in second with 23.04% of the vote, followed by the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) with 8.77%, A Just Russia with 7.14% and New People with 6.87%. As of now, these five parties have cleared the five percent threshold needed to make it into the State Duma.

The Russian Party of Pensioners for Social Justice garnered 2.9% of the vote, the Communists of Russia party got 1.48% and the Greens gained 1.07%. Other parties received less than one percent of the vote.

A total of 14 political parties participated in the elections to the eighth Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) that were held on September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters also cast their ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions and members of 39 regional parliaments.