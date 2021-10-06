World Bank increases Russia’s GDP growth forecast to 4.3% in 2021

The World Bank has increased its GDP growth forecast for Russia to 4.3% in 2021, but revised downwards its forecasts for 2022 and 2023, according to the organization’s report for Europe and Central Asia, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The previous World Bank forecast projected Russian economic growth to amount to 3.2% in 2021, to 3.2% in 2022 and to 2.3% in 2023.

Therefore, the World Bank’s economic forecast for 2021 is more optimistic than the Russian Economic Development Ministry’s figures, projecting a 4.2-percent GDP growth in Russia in 2021. In 2022-2024, the growth is estimated at 3%.