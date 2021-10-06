Russia records over 25,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for fifth straight day

Russia has registered 25,133 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 7,662,560 cases. The country has been detecting over 25,000 daily infections for five days in a row, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.33%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,187 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 1,410 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 638 new cases were discovered in the Samara Region and 611 cases were detected in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

All in all, at present, 671,035 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.