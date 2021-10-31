Russia reports an all-time high of 40,993 daily coronavirus cases

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by an all-time high of 40,993 in the past day to 8,513,790, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.48%, it said.

The number of patients undergoing medical treatment from the novel coronavirus increased to 916,713, the crisis center informed.

Coronavirus recoveries in Russia grew by 27,115 in the past 24 hours to 7,358,539, the crisis center reported.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals upon their recovery dropped to 86.4% of all infections, it said.

Coronavirus fatalities in Russia grew by 1,158 in the past day compared to 1,160 a day before to 238,538, the crisis center reported.

The mortality rate remained at 2.8%, it said.