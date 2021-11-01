Russia detects over 40,000 daily COVID-19 cases for three straight days

Russia has registered 40,402 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 8,554,192 cases. The country has been detecting more than 40,000 daily infections for three days in a row, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.47%.

In the past 24-hour period, 3,250 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 2,866 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 1,504 new cases were discovered in the Samara Region, 802 cases - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 798 new cases were detected in the Voronezh Region.

All in all, at present, 932,773 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.