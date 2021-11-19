Russia records another 37,156 coronavirus cases — crisis center
Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 37,156 to 9,257,068 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.4%.
In particular, 2,714 coronavirus cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 1,777 in the Moscow region, 1,764 in the Samara region, 903 in the Krasnodar region.
According to data from the crisis center, there are currently 1,039,225 active coronavirus cases in Russia.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Kazakhstan among promising countries in digital economy - Agency for Protection and Dev’t of Competition
Baku reveals men’s and women’s individual trampoline teams reaching final within 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships
Star ambassadors of 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku highly appreciate its organization level (PHOTO)
Acting Director General Maciej Popowski visits Baku to unlock potential of the EU’s Economic and Investment Plan