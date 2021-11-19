Russia records another 37,156 coronavirus cases — crisis center

Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 37,156 to 9,257,068 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.4%.

In particular, 2,714 coronavirus cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 1,777 in the Moscow region, 1,764 in the Samara region, 903 in the Krasnodar region.

According to data from the crisis center, there are currently 1,039,225 active coronavirus cases in Russia.