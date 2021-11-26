Russia detects 34,690 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 34,690 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 9,502,879 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.37%.

In the past 24-hour period, 3,929 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, along with 1,812 new infections in the Moscow Region and 1,704 infections in St. Petersburg. Also, during this timeframe, 1,184 new cases were discovered in the Samara Region, 807 infections - in the Krasnodar Region, and 765 new cases were detected in the Voronezh Region.

All in all, at present, 1,031,616 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.