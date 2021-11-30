Russia records 32,648 new daily coronavirus cases, lowest number since Oct 15

Russia recorded 32,648 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number since October 15, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday. The total number of cases has reached 9,636,881, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.34%.

In particular, 2,215 cases were reported in the Moscow region in the past day, 2,103 in St. Petersburg, 908 in the Samara region, 742 in the Voronezh region and 716 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

There are currently 1,032,435 active coronavirus cases in Russia.