Russia records over 32,900 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

The number of COVID-19 daily cases in Russia surged by 32,930 to 9,736,037, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence increased by 0.34% over the past day.

In particular, in the last 24 hours, some 3,304 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Moscow, 2,609 cases of the infection were registered in St. Petersburg, 1,813 cases - in the Moscow Region, 897 cases of COVID-19 - in the Samara region, 812 cases - in the Krasnodar Region and 774 cases - in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

The number of so-called active cases, patients who are receiving treatment, declined to 1,020,549, the crisis center noted.