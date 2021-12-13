Russia sees less than 30,000 daily COVID-19 cases for second straight day

Russia has registered 29,558 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, compared to 29,929 the day before, with the total number of infections reaching 10,046,454 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.3%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,999 new cases were uncovered in the Moscow Region, along with 1,968 new infections in St. Petersburg and 812 infections in the Krasnodar Region. Also, during this timeframe, 694 new cases were discovered in the Samara Region and 670 new cases were detected in the Perm Region.

All in all, at present, 985,934 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.