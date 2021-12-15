Russia detects 28,363 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 28,363 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 10,103,160 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.28%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,055 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 1,739 new infections in the Moscow Region and 715 infections in the Krasnoyarsk Region. Also, during this timeframe, 687 new cases were discovered in the Krasnodar Region and 661 new cases were detected in the Perm Region.

All in all, at present, 970,636 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.