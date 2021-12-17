Consequences of spreading Omicron strain are still unclear — Putin

Russia 17 December 2021 18:01 (UTC+04:00)
Consequences of spreading Omicron strain are still unclear — Putin

The consequences of the spread of the Omicron strain are still unclear, and still scientists have various theories of what might happen, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the 30th congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Look at what is happening in relatively prosperous countries. I mean, the spread of the Omicron strain. The consequences are still unclear," the Russian head of state said. He added that according to some scientists, it is a milder version, others warn of more severe post-COVID-19 outcomes.

The Russian leader highlighted the number of children with COVID-19 has increased dramatically, many of whom suffer severe consequences. "What is happening in the relatively prosperous countries from a health protection perspective? As far as I see, surprisingly, Germany has the lowest level of those vaccinated in comparison with other European countries, and now they are saying that there are no vaccines for revaccination, for booster doses," Putin said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Kazakhstan ratifies agreements on military-technical assistance with Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan ratifies agreements on military-technical assistance with Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan to attract small, medium businesses to joint projects
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan to attract small, medium businesses to joint projects
Kyrgyz border service reports shots from Tajikistan
Kyrgyz border service reports shots from Tajikistan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran working to wrap up remaining part of Tehran-North Highway project Business 18:05
Consequences of spreading Omicron strain are still unclear — Putin Russia 18:01
Azerbaijan talks details of MoU with Turkish Demiroren Holding delegation Business 17:59
Hungary trims 2022 budget deficit target to shield local bond market Europe 17:59
Azerbaijan expects big surplus of balance of payments in 2022 - Central Bank Economy 17:50
Azerbaijan produced 156 types of weapons, military equipment – deputy minister Politics 17:49
Central Bank discloses renewed forecasts for inflation in Azerbaijan Economy 17:43
Turkmen enterprise shares production data for canned mushrooms Business 17:40
SOCAR Georgia Gas announces tender on facility technical inspection Tenders 17:37
Salaries of teachers in Azerbaijan to be raised Politics 17:37
Increase of transfers from SOFAZ into state budget to back stability of Azerbaijan's manat - CBA Economy 17:33
Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves increase Finance 17:31
Georgian parliament approves 2022 state budget Georgia 17:06
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 17:05
Azerbaijan confirms 755 more COVID-19 cases, 1,671 recoveries Society 17:00
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Emir of Qatar Politics 16:55
Azerbaijan reacts to Victoria and Albert Museum presenting Nizami's work as 'Persian' Politics 16:54
Salaries of workers in number of spheres increased by 20, 30 and 40% on average in Azerbaijan - decree Politics 16:49
Iran's Raisi warns banks not to shut down factories due to active debts Business 16:45
Minimum monthly wage to be increased in Azerbaijan - presidential decree Politics 16:42
Georgia shares data on tourist inflow through Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi airports Georgia 16:39
Uzbek Statistics Committee reveals volume of retail trade turnover for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 16:36
Azerbaijan sees increase in cost of products sold in retail trade networks over 11M2021 Business 16:36
Iran seeks Turkey to invest in its industries, hopes for private sector to play its part Business 16:35
Turkmenistan plans to purchase KAMAZ electric buses for testing Business 16:28
Central Bank of Azerbaijan raises interest rate Finance 16:27
Turkmenistan sees increases in number of enterprises in non-food sector Business 16:14
Kazakh company opens tender to rent cars Tenders 16:13
President Ilham Aliyev signs order to increase salaries of employees of number of organizations financed from state budget Politics 16:10
Azerbaijani gov't actively worked to defeat terrorist efforts in 2020 - US State Dep't Politics 16:10
Bill "On media" in Azerbaijan envisions benefits, privileges for journalists and media - Media Development Agency Society 16:05
Azerbaijan to submit orders for defense products for Cabinet of Ministers’ consideration - deputy minister Economy 15:59
Uzbek Statistics Committee notes increase in volume of wholesale trade turnover Uzbekistan 15:55
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company opens tenders to buy gaseous oxygen, liquefied gas Tenders 15:47
Georgia’s private sector has significant growth potential – USAID Georgia 15:42
Production volume in Azerbaijan's defense industry increases - minister Politics 15:34
Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry plans to produce 66 types of new weapons, military equipment in 2022 Politics 15:30
Baku to hold ADEX - 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition Politics 15:29
Kazakh company opens tender to buy batteries Tenders 15:26
Armenia planted antipersonnel mines on anti-tank mines to make explosion more powerful - Azerbaijani ministry (PHOTO) Politics 15:20
Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund names number of apartments rented out with right to purchase Economy 15:18
Transport sector to see change in fuel structure - LUKOIL Oil&Gas 15:09
LUKOIL makes predictions on oil prices by 2050 Oil&Gas 15:02
Moderna COVID-19 shot more likely to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's US 14:59
US dollar/Turkish lira rate on stock exchanges grows in Turkey Finance 14:52
Tourist inflow from Kazakhstan to Georgia surges Georgia 14:44
Kazakhstan increases generation and import of electricity Oil&Gas 14:44
Artel Partners Summit 2021 Held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:33
Lithuanian BS/2 eyes introducing its cash counting machines in Azerbaijan Economy 14:25
Russia records 27,743 daily coronavirus cases, the lowest number since October 8 Russia 14:20
Oil prices can reach $380 per barrel by 2050 due to inflation — Lukoil Oil&Gas 14:18
Georgia’s outbound tourism shows positive recovery – PMC Georgia 14:17
Lithuanian company to renew ATMs of Azerbaijani banks Economy 14:15
Bharat Biotech and Dunc Minh donate 200,000 doses of COVAXIN to Vietnam Other News 14:13
Zangazur corridor to strengthen Turkey-Azerbaijan ties - YeniSafak newspaper Politics 14:12
113 countries accept India's Covid vaccination certificate, govt informs Rajya Sabha Other News 14:09
India in talks with Taiwan for domestic semiconductor-manufacturing hub Other News 14:08
LUKOIL not interested in becoming Shah Deniz operator Oil&Gas 13:43
Migrants in Azerbaijan can take advantage of COVID-19 vaccination strategy - Migration Service Society 13:39
Three European TSOs join forces to accelerate clean hydrogen market Oil&Gas 13:20
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 16 Uzbekistan 13:16
Azerbaijan to increase quota for issuing work permits to migrants in 2022 Society 13:05
Coal consumption growth put world further from Net Zero Emissions by 2050 track Oil&Gas 13:00
Israeli ministry blocks UAE pipeline deal, citing risk to Red Sea Israel 12:59
French Defence Minister to visit India tomorrow, will call on PM Modi Other News 12:39
Azerbaijan, Russia’s Tatarstan sign agreement on co-op in energy sector Economy 12:34
Georgia, Rothschild & Co sign agreement on new financial strategy Georgia 12:32
Europe to see decrease in coal-fired capacity by 2024 Oil&Gas 12:21
Azerbaijan has no threat of shortage of medical masks - Baku Textile Factory Society 12:21
Additional renewable electricity generation to cover major part of global power demand Oil&Gas 12:16
Kazakhstan significantly boosts passenger transportation via railways Transport 12:16
Azerbaijan announces gala concert at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku Society 12:14
Uzbek Technopark signs contracts with Azerbaijan to supply lifting, conditioning devices Economy 12:13
European gas storage stocks could fall 2-3 weeks earlier than usual Oil&Gas 12:04
Mild 1Q 2022 could see gas prices in Europe either stabilize or even decline Oil&Gas 11:59
Georgia eyes to enter EU electricity market Georgia 11:49
Belarus thanks Azerbaijan for its position on joint declaration of Eastern Partnership summit Politics 11:44
Implementation of new projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories to become driver of economic growth – Gazprombank Economy 11:37
President Ilham Aliyev receives Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation (VIDEO) Politics 11:30
Presentation of book published on initiative of ICYF-ERC held in 5 countries (PHOTO) Society 11:27
Azerbaijani sees increase in oil prices Oil&Gas 11:22
Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency and NTRC talk importance of bill on media Society 11:17
Azerbaijan opens new training center of armed forces in liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:12
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 17 Georgia 11:11
Georgia’s income from foreign visitors doubles Georgia 11:00
Greece reveals TAP’s share in natural gas imports Oil&Gas 10:52
Azerbaijan's Bank Respublika issues its first bonds Finance 10:43
TAP reveals results of preliminary assessment of hydrogen readiness (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 10:30
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on vaccines initiated by Azerbaijan and co-sponsored by 126 countries Politics 10:26
IELTS Registration Center established at Baku Higher Oil School for first time in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 10:13
Azerbaijan’s E-Gov Development Center opens tender for cleaning services Economy 10:12
Turkish Demiroren Holding to open pharmaceutical plant in Azerbaijan Economy 10:11
Tourist inflow from Azerbaijan to Georgia doubles Georgia 10:10
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 17 Finance 10:09
Turkey notes increase in number of real estate bought by Kazakh citizens Turkey 10:09
Azerbaijani Agency for State Support to NGOs hosts meeting with reps of Islamic Dev't Bank (PHOTO) Economy 09:59
Kazakhstan increases import of cargo vehicles Transport 09:36
JOCAP talks progress of Absheron project in 2021 Economy 09:35
Oil heads for flat week on Omicron uncertainty Oil&Gas 09:34
Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Metallurgical Plant sends first batch of rolled metal products to Azerbaijan Economy 09:25
All news