Consequences of spreading Omicron strain are still unclear — Putin

The consequences of the spread of the Omicron strain are still unclear, and still scientists have various theories of what might happen, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the 30th congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Look at what is happening in relatively prosperous countries. I mean, the spread of the Omicron strain. The consequences are still unclear," the Russian head of state said. He added that according to some scientists, it is a milder version, others warn of more severe post-COVID-19 outcomes.

The Russian leader highlighted the number of children with COVID-19 has increased dramatically, many of whom suffer severe consequences. "What is happening in the relatively prosperous countries from a health protection perspective? As far as I see, surprisingly, Germany has the lowest level of those vaccinated in comparison with other European countries, and now they are saying that there are no vaccines for revaccination, for booster doses," Putin said.