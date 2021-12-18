UN welcomes Russian-US strategic stability dialogue

The United Nations welcomes the Russian-US strategic security dialogue and supports all negotiation efforts in this sphere, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said on Friday, commenting on Russia’s proposals on legally binding security guarantees from the United States and NATO, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The Secretary-General has taken note of the relevant media reports. We welcome dialogue, at various levels, between the Russian Federation and the United States, to address differences, de-escalate tensions, and safeguard regional peace.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian foreign ministry released two Russian draft agreements in security guarantees from the United States and NATO.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on NATO to begin substantive talks on reliable long-term security guarantees to Russia. He stressed that Russia needs legally binding guarantees because the West has failed to fulfill its verbal commitments.

According to Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov Ushakov told US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that Moscow was ready to begin talks on draft documents on security guarantees. Russia will be represented at these talks by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.