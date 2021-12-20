Putin, Modi express intent to further develop Russia-India strategic partnership

Russian President Vladimir Putin and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their intent in a telephone conversation to further develop specially privileged strategic partnership relations between the two countries, the Kremlin press office reported on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The Russian leader "warmly thanked Narendra Modi for his hospitality rendered to the Russian delegation during a visit paid to New Delhi at the highest level on December 6," the press office said in a statement.

"The sides discussed the practical issues of implementing the agreements reached following the results of the negotiations. They expressed the resolve to further develop the specially privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India comprehensively," the statement reads.

Both leaders also continued an exchange of opinions on the issues of international stability and security, including the situation in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Russian leader and the Indian prime minister congratulated each other on the approaching New Year holidays and agreed to step up bilateral contacts in various areas, the Kremlin press office said.