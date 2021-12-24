Russia delivers 100,000 Sputnik Light doses to Vietnam

A special flight of the Russian emergencies ministry delivered 100,000 doses of the Sputnik Light anti-coronavirus vaccine to Vietnam on Friday, the ministry’s press service said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The emergencies ministry has sent humanitarian assistance to the people of Vietnam. 100,000 doses of the Sputnik Light vaccine has been sent aboard a special flight," it said.

The flight was carried out upon instructions from the Russian government.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin discussed Sputnik Light deliveries during his meeting with the President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Moscow in early December. The premier also praised Russian-Vietnamese cooperation in tackling the pandemic.