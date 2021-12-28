One crew member died in helicopter crash landing in Russia’s Udmurtia
One crew member died after a helicopter made an emergency landing in Russia’s Udmurtia, Governor Alexander Brechalov said on his VK page, adding that the second crew member is receiving medical aid, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Rescuers have discovered the crash landed helicopter carrying two people. Unfortunately, one crew member died. The second crew member is receiving all necessary aid. The circumstances of the incident are being determined," Brechalov said.
At 14:15 (Moscow time) Monday, the helicopter piloted reported crash landing. According to preliminary information from the Investigative Committee of Russia, the Mi-2 helicopter was inspecting an oil pipeline.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Event dedicated to World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day held in Moscow on initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva (PHOTO)
Relations between Baku and Paris developed in extremely difficult, "stormy" conditions in outgoing year – ambassador (Interview)
IMF says mobilization of Azerbaijan’s non-oil tax revenue critical for strengthening long-term fiscal sustainability
Baku holds tree planting campaign dedicated to birthday anniversary of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)