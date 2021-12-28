Russian herd immunity to COVID-19 reached 61.1%

Russia’s herd immunity to the coronavirus increased to 61.1% over the weekend, which isn’t enough yet, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Thanks to the vaccinations, the herd immunity level in Russia reached 61.1%." she said. "That’s not enough to feel safe."

Officials need to continue joint efforts to convince people to get inoculated, she said at a government meeting.