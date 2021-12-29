Car price rally expected to slow down in 2022 — Russian Minister

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade expected car prices will slow down in the next year, Minister Denis Manturov told reporters, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"We expect car price growth rates will go down in the next year," the Minister said.

A source in the Ministry told TASS earlier in December that car prices would depend on prices of rolled metal, car chips, and the increasingly more expensive logistics. Automobiles with the high localization degree in Russia would help to reduce prices and increase the market share, the source noted.