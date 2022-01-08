Four die in boarding house fire in Kemerovo Region

Russia 8 January 2022 03:45 (UTC+04:00)
Four die in boarding house fire in Kemerovo Region

Four people died in a fire that sparked in the Zolotoy Vek boarding house for elderly people in Russia’s Kemerovo Region, Ministry of Emergency Situations press office told TASS, Trend reports.

"A fire was reported at 23:02 Moscow time," the press office said. "Personal belongings caught fire at an area of 10 square meters. Unfortunately, there have been casualties."

According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a short circuit. There were reportedly 48 people in the boarding house at the moment, four of them died.

The fire has been eliminated, according to a TASS source.

