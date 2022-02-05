Moscow shortens Covid isolation period to 7 days from Feb 6 - center

Moscow has shortened the self-isolation period to seven days for patients showing no Covid-19 symptoms, the city's anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The new requirements will apply only to those whose diagnosis will be confirmed after February 6. In this case, the residents of Moscow will be allowed to stop their self-isolation after seven days from the date they tested positive for Covid-19 if there are no symptoms of the disease. Before the end of the seven-day treatment period, they will be contacted by an outpatient clinic doctor, who, after an audio consultation, will either remotely close or extend their sick leave if there are some symptoms of the disease," the statement says.

Nevertheless, those who came down with Covid before February 6 will have to self-isolate for two weeks. After the 14-day isolation period, they will be contacted by a physician from their outpatient clinic, who will either close or extend their sick leave.