Putin says he and Macron have close positions on Iran nuclear deal
Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with his visiting French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, that their positions on the situation around the Iran nuclear deal are very close, Trend reports citing TASS.
"We discussed the situation around the Iran nuclear deal and the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that was adopted in 2015 and approved by United Nations Security Council resolution 2231. We share the opinion that it is necessary to continue diplomatic efforts and encourage compromise solutions in the interests of saving this major document," he said.
"We agreed that our positions on this matter are very close or, as diplomats say, coincide," he added.
