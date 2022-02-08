Russian president to make visit to Turkey at first opportunity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:

Moscow and Ankara have agreed on the visit of President of Russia Vladimir Putin to Turkey, but specific dates have not yet been approved, the Press Secretary for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters, Trend reports with reference to Russian media outlets.

"Indeed, such a visit is scheduled in the long run. As we have repeatedly said, President Putin and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan reached an understanding on this visit. They agreed that the visit would take place when the presidents’ schedules and epidemiological conditions allowed. There are no exact dates yet, but they will be coordinated in a timely manner through diplomatic channels," he stated.