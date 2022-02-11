Russia reports almost 204,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 203,949 over the past day to 13,731,794, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 1.5%.

As many as 19,281 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, down 0.85% from a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 38 regions the number of those hospitalized has decreased, while in 46 regions the number has increased, according to the crisis center. The situation remained unchanged in one region. The spread of the Omicron strain has been recorded in 84 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 18,541 over the past day versus 22,747 a day earlier, reaching 2,577,044.

The growth rate hit 0.7%.

Some 81 patients died of COVID-19 in the Russian capital in the past day versus 84 deaths a day earlier, bringing the death toll to 39,849, the crisis center reports.

As many as 21,615 patients recovered in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the recoveries to 2,120,512.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 722 over the past day to 338,813.

A day earlier 701 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate went down 2.47%, according to the crisis center.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 112,236 over the past day, reaching 11,021,633, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier some 106,092 patients recovered.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has dropped to 80.3% of the total number of those infected.