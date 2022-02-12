Putin-Biden phone talk scheduled for Saturday, February 12 - Kremlin spokesman

The presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, plan to have a phone conversation on Saturday, February 12, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Indeed, the US side requested a conversation with President Putin, and the talks of the two presidents are planned to take place tomorrow in the evening," he said.

"The request was preceded by a letter from the US side," he said.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan hinted at the possibility of a phone talk earlier on Friday, adding that he had nothing to announce at this point.

A senior US administration official confirmed to AFP that the conversation was scheduled for Saturday.

"Russia proposed a call Monday. We counter-proposed Saturday, and they accepted," the agency reported.

The US president’s official schedule for the weekend makes no mention of the Russian-US talks, however. The White House has so far failed to respond to a request for a comment from TASS.

The last time Putin and Biden held a phone conversation was at the end of last year. Before that, on December 7, they held a video conference. The first face-to-face meeting of Putin and Biden as the heads of state took place in Geneva in June 2021.