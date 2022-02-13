Number of COVID-19 infections in Russia surpasses 14 mln since pandemic began

Russia 13 February 2022 14:09 (UTC+04:00)
Number of COVID-19 infections in Russia surpasses 14 mln since pandemic began

Russia has registered 197,949 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 14,133,509 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 1.4%.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations over 24 hours amounted to 12,653 which is 31.9% less than the day before. A decrease in hospitalizations occurred in 73 regions, an increase was recorded in 10 regions, while in two regions the situation has not changed.

According to the crisis center, the Omicron coronavirus strain has been detected in 84 out of 85 Russian regions.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 101,568. In all, 11,235,859 patients have recovered.

A day earlier, the crisis center reported 112,658 recoveries.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries has decreased to the level of 79.5% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 706. In all, 340,248 patients died of the infection.

A day earlier, 729 COVID-19 deaths were recorded.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has decreased to the level of 2.41%.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 13
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 13
Iran sees increase in exports from Markazi Province
Iran sees increase in exports from Markazi Province
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale February 13
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale February 13
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Aghdam district Politics 15:20
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani financial market Finance 15:19
Athlete of Belarus ranks first at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku Society 15:10
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 13 Society 14:50
Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO) Society 14:37
FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 14:25
Number of COVID-19 infections in Russia surpasses 14 mln since pandemic began Russia 14:09
Competitions always at high level in Azerbaijan’s Baku city – gymnast of Belarus Society 14:02
Baku names finalists of FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in individual program among men Society 13:32
Iran sees increase in exports from Markazi Province Business 12:45
Final day of FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup starts in Baku (PHOTO) Society 12:35
Australian minister announces scholarships, fellowships for Indian students Other News 12:10
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly review (VIDEO) Society 11:53
Shusha Declaration brings Azerbaijan-Turkey ties to completely new level - Turkish Presidential Administration Politics 11:32
Georgia reports 15,712 coronavirus cases Georgia 11:26
Rosatom talks plans to build nuclear power plant in Kyrgyzstan Oil&Gas 11:23
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale February 13 Oil&Gas 11:15
One more Kazakh region leaves COVID-19 ‘red zone’ Kazakhstan 11:06
Iranian currency rates for February 13 Finance 10:34
Kazakh president attends ceremony dedicated to memory of January events victims Kazakhstan 09:45
Turkey confirms 86,193 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 09:24
Azerbaijani athlete joins finals of Trampoline World Cup Society 08:50
Iranian, EU delegations meet in Vienna Iran 08:18
Azerbaijan is beneficiary of recovery trend in hydrocarbon market - Gazprombank Oil&Gas 08:00
Kazakhstan confirms 1,957 new COVID-9 cases Kazakhstan 07:58
Quad foreign ministers resolve to work towards free, open Indo-Pacific World 07:28
Switzerland to vote on becoming first nation to ban animal testing Europe 07:05
Mystery of Maldives’ dying mangroves and India’s role in quest to save them World 06:23
Turkey issues travel warning for Ukraine amid escalating tensions Turkey 05:40
Israel urges citizens to leave Ukraine, evacuates diplomats from Kiev Israel 04:56
Libyan PM urges holding elections to end crisis Arab World 04:10
India's rupee slips below 75 against dollar; closes at six-week low Other News 03:37
Biden, Putin discuss Ukraine crisis over phone US 03:13
5 UN employees kidnapped in Yemen's Abyan Arab World 02:28
French COVID protest convoy defies Paris stay-away order Europe 01:47
Morocco calls on citizens to leave Ukraine Arab World 01:12
Indian President to review Navy’s fleet on Feb 21 Other News 00:47
Georgia's National Bank observes decrease in official reserve assets Georgia 00:01
EU not closing diplomatic missions in Kyiv, foreign policy chief says Europe 12 February 23:18
Changes in rules of trampoline gymnastics will benefit athletes - Russian participant of World Cup in Baku Society 12 February 22:42
Azerbaijani judoists win gold and silver medals at open European tournament Society 12 February 22:32
6.5% of teachers and 2.5% of pupils in Georgia confirmed with Covid-19 for last 7 days Georgia 12 February 22:28
Indian FM Sitharaman launches first colour souvenir coin on 'Panchtantra' Other News 12 February 22:25
Finalists of Trampoline World Cup among men's and women's synchronized pairs determined in Baku Society 12 February 21:58
Enjoy Okko online cinema with Azercell on your smartphones! ICT 12 February 21:47
Kazakhstan and Russia negotiate mutual recognition of vaccination passports Kazakhstan 12 February 21:35
We always come to Azerbaijan with great pleasure - gymnast from Kazakhstan Society 12 February 21:21
Trampoline World Cup in Baku very professionally organized - member of FIG Technical Committee Society 12 February 20:53
Best moments of first day of Trampoline World Cup in Baku (PHOTO) Society 12 February 20:19
Iranian, Russian top nuclear negotiators start talks in Vienna Iran 12 February 20:13
Putin, Macron discuss Ukraine crisis by phone Europe 12 February 20:11
Turkey aims to decrease inflation by increasing production, export: Minister Turkey 12 February 20:04
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 12 February 19:06
Azerbaijan confirms 5,948 more COVID-19 cases, 7,060 recoveries Society 12 February 18:59
Finalists in individual program for women were determined at Trampoline World Cup Society 12 February 18:46
Georgia reports 20 326 coronavirus cases, 48 468 recoveries Georgia 12 February 18:31
Iran exports agricultural products to neighboring countries via Mazandaran Province Business 12 February 17:50
US gymnast satisfied with performance at Trampoline World Cup in Baku Society 12 February 17:49
Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova reaches Trampoline World Cup finals in Baku (PHOTO) Society 12 February 17:46
FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku continues (PHOTO) Society 12 February 17:24
Azerbaijan names men's semi-finalists of FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku Society 12 February 17:24
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to rise Finance 12 February 17:14
Azerbaijani deputy PM, Iranian minister discuss co-op issues via videoconference meeting (PHOTO) Economy 12 February 16:59
Very glad to be taking part in World Cup in Baku - Portuguese gymnast Society 12 February 16:00
Professionalism of Azerbaijani commando is increasing (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 12 February 15:45
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 12 Society 12 February 15:23
Azerbaijani CBA, Turkish Finance Office to sign memorandum Economy 12 February 15:07
Kazakhstan's SEZ "Astana - new city" reveals cost of goods produced in 2021 Economy 12 February 15:05
Uzbekistan records increase in exports of shoes Uzbekistan 12 February 14:59
Georgia observes significant increase in issuance of mortgages loans Georgia 12 February 14:58
Turkmenistan sees growth in many sectors in 2021 Business 12 February 14:57
Georgian Water and Power LLC announces tender for purchase of equipment for chemical laboratory Tenders 12 February 14:57
Turkmenistan plans to purchase freight cars from Russia Business 12 February 14:56
Armenia’s arguments in International Court of Justice may turn against it - National Interest Politics 12 February 14:56
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange down Business 12 February 14:54
Kazakshtan shares investment volume in SEZ "Astana - new city" Economy 12 February 14:54
Feeling like at home in Azerbaijan - Turkish gymnast Society 12 February 14:51
Inflation in Azerbaijan to decline from second half of 2022 – CBA Economy 12 February 14:50
Azerbaijan completes anti-inflation program development - CBA Economy 12 February 14:49
Kazakhstan reveals export of goods by Nur-Sultan SEZ entrepreneurs Economy 12 February 14:49
Iran unveils number of TEU containers loaded/unloaded at Shahid Rajaee port Transport 12 February 14:45
Iran shares data on electricity distribution to villages Oil&Gas 12 February 14:44
Teva loss in $235 mln GSK case tees up 'skinny label' fight at Supreme Court Israel 12 February 14:43
Azerbaijan expects its gymnast to perform well - AGF Society 12 February 14:43
China supports Azerbaijan in light of future activities of Parliamentary Network of Non-Aligned Movement - official Politics 12 February 14:40
Azerbaijani e-signature resilient to cyberattacks - deputy minister ICT 12 February 14:39
Iran is planning to reduce fertilizer prices Business 12 February 14:36
Genome sequencing of 84,386 cases of variants of concern conducted so far Other News 12 February 14:30
Lamborghini hopes for combustion engine future beyond 2030 Europe 12 February 14:30
Russia reports 203,766 new coronavirus cases in past day Russia 12 February 14:23
President of Azerbaijan signs law approving Shusha Declaration Politics 12 February 14:05
Turkmenistan aims to reduce reliance on exports Finance 12 February 13:05
Azerbaijan aims to create modern innovation space - deputy minister ICT 12 February 13:04
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan consider further co-op in transport sector Uzbekistan 12 February 12:50
Georgia reveals most used transport for imports Georgia 12 February 12:35
Iran to launch new oil refinery in Bushehr Province Oil&Gas 12 February 12:09
Walmart no longer requires masks for vaccinated U.S. workers US 12 February 12:08
First day of FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 12 February 11:59
SOCAR Georgia Petroleum announces tender on various supplies purchase Tenders 12 February 11:44
Turkmenistan announces timeframe for holding snap presidential elections - media Turkmenistan 12 February 11:43
All news